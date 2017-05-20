Fields tried to fire Hinrichs before ...

Fields tried to fire Hinrichs before being ousted himself

6 hrs ago

Former Ford CEO Mark Fields intended to fire top lieutenant Joe Hinrichs in an effort to relieve pressure Fields was facing from the board in the days before his ouster on May 19, Automotive News has learned . Fields intended to get approval from the board for his decision to fire Hinrichs during the week of May 14, sources said.

