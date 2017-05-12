Fiat Chrysler said early Friday that it would recall more than 1.25 million Ram pickup trucks to fix a software bug that could cause certain airbags and seatbelts to fail in rollover crashes. Fiat Chrysler recalling 1.25M Ram pickups to fix rollover air bag, seat belt failure Fiat Chrysler said early Friday that it would recall more than 1.25 million Ram pickup trucks to fix a software bug that could cause certain airbags and seatbelts to fail in rollover crashes.

