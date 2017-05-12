Fiat Chrysler recalling 1.25M Ram pic...

Fiat Chrysler recalling 1.25M Ram pickups to fix rollover air bag, seat belt failure

14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Fiat Chrysler said early Friday that it would recall more than 1.25 million Ram pickup trucks to fix a software bug that could cause certain airbags and seatbelts to fail in rollover crashes.

