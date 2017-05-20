FCA stumbles into U.S. regulatory crosshairs again

The suit is the latest blow to FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, pictured earlier this year at an event in Michigan with President Donald Trump. Photo credit: REUTERS With a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit filed Tuesday alleging violations of clean-air rules, the Italian-American carmaker now will have to defend itself against accusations it's run afoul of environmental, safety and securities laws in the span of just a few years.

