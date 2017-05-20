FCA stumbles into U.S. regulatory crosshairs again
The suit is the latest blow to FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, pictured earlier this year at an event in Michigan with President Donald Trump. Photo credit: REUTERS With a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit filed Tuesday alleging violations of clean-air rules, the Italian-American carmaker now will have to defend itself against accusations it's run afoul of environmental, safety and securities laws in the span of just a few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|V4.5.8 VVDI PROG new add multi-language (free d...
|8 hr
|diyobd2
|1
|Tips to cut plastic emergency keys with Condor ...
|10 hr
|diyobd2
|2
|High Quality MAN VCI Lite V14.01 Professional D...
|11 hr
|dreamer929
|2
|Xhorse Condor mini VS SEC-E9 key cutting machine
|11 hr
|diyobd2
|1
|2017 ZEUS Autoscanner MST-500 Handheld Motorcyc...
|Wed
|uobd2
|1
|BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her...
|Wed
|Jerry523
|2
|vvdi key tool remote support list pdf download ...
|Tue
|diyobd2
|1
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|May 2
|lalaura
|32
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC