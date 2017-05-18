FCA files for new diesel vehicle certification following EPA scrutiny

In the wake of Dieselgate, regulatory agencies cast a wider and more scrutinous net on carmakers, who may be in violation of environmental laws. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recently announced that it has filed an application for diesel vehicle emissions certification with the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board for its 2017 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles.

