FCA files for new diesel vehicle certification following EPA scrutiny
In the wake of Dieselgate, regulatory agencies cast a wider and more scrutinous net on carmakers, who may be in violation of environmental laws. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recently announced that it has filed an application for diesel vehicle emissions certification with the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board for its 2017 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carprog clone cannot read 24cxx solution (May '16)
|2 hr
|Robertico
|3
|Some Weird Shit Rolls Up At An American Muscle ...
|Sat
|Parden Pard
|2
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|May 19
|rojiva
|312
|Chrysler may be testing a Hellcat 300
|May 18
|Skntired
|1
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|May 17
|House
|41
|Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15)
|May 13
|luzey
|4
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|May 10
|diyobd2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC