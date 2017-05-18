FCA files diesel fix, sees it resolving U.S. concerns
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles filed a proposed fix to its diesel engines that the carmaker predicts will resolve negotiations with the Justice Department and other U.S. regulators. The automaker applied for diesel-vehicle emissions certification Friday for the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and Ram 1500 pickup, according to a statement.
