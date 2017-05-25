F1 great Lewis Hamilton takes cheap shot at IndyCar drivers ahead of Indy 500
Lewis Hamilton scoffed at the level of competition facing Fernando Alonso ahead of Sunday's Indy 500. Not long after this weekend's prestigious F1 race, Monaco Grand Prix absentee Alonso will start from fifth as he bids to win the Indianapolis on the other side of the Atlantic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|14 hr
|SkoalDipperJoe
|211
|Two Installation Method on Premium Tech Tool PT...
|Fri
|eobdtool
|1
|V4.5.8 VVDI PROG new add multi-language (free d...
|Thu
|diyobd2
|1
|Tips to cut plastic emergency keys with Condor ...
|Thu
|diyobd2
|2
|High Quality MAN VCI Lite V14.01 Professional D...
|Wed
|dreamer929
|2
|Xhorse Condor mini VS SEC-E9 key cutting machine
|Wed
|diyobd2
|1
|2017 ZEUS Autoscanner MST-500 Handheld Motorcyc...
|May 24
|uobd2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC