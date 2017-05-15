European Car Plants Halted by WannaCry Ransomware Attack

With the WannaCry ransomware attack again heating up as the workweek begins, at least two automakers have been hit, forcing both France's Renault and its Japanese alliance partner Nissan to temporarily idle some of their plants in Europe. "We are doing what is needed to counter this attack," a Renault spokesperson said, while Nissan stated it is "responding accordingly" to what may be the world's single-biggest attack by hackers , computers in as many as 100 countries reportedly impacted, according to various news wires, by Monday morning.

