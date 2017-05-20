Electric cars will reach cost parity with conventional cars as early as next year
According to a new report from investment firm UBS, electric cars are about to hit an inflection point that could shift the tide toward cleaner transportation, with electric vehicles steadily approaching cost parity with internal combustion engine vehicles. Although many people might be thinking that affordable electric transportation is still some years away, and are waiting for uber-cheap electric cars with massive driving ranges, UBS sees "consumer cost of ownership parity" reaching that of conventional cars in Europe as early as 2018, without any new breakthroughs in terms of battery capacity or charge times, and without massive discounts or subsidies.
