Drunk Indianapolis 500 Fans Are The Gift That Keeps On Giving
One of the greatest traditions of the Indianapolis 500 isn't on track at all. Take the vast cross-section of racing ultra-fans and loopy midwesterners, add enough alcohol to drown the entire German state of Bavaria, and you've got yourself the best people-watching on the planet.
