Does It Get Any Better Than This? BMW Stuns The Competition With The Sexy Concept 8 Series

The BMW Group is using this year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este to unveil the BMW Concept 8 Series, the essence of a modern-day BMW coupe wrapped up in an enthralling design study. The study car will serve as a taster of a forthcoming BMW model the new BMW 8 Series Coupe, slated for launch in 2018 and part of the biggest model offensive in the company's history.

