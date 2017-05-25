Diesel woes continue as General Motor...

Diesel woes continue as General Motors is accused of emissions cheating

Read more: Digital Trends

The Volkswagen diesel scandal has brought increased scrutiny on automakers peddling diesel vehicles, and now General Motors is facing some of that heat. A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court in Detroit accuses GM of using three "defeat devices" in its Duramax diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests.

