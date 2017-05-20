DeLorean driver's 88 mph ride scores ...

DeLorean driver's 88 mph ride scores speeding ticket, not time travel

Spencer has demonstrated that traveling at 88 mph in a DeLorean is more likely to result in a speeding ticket than a visit to another decade. Well, what would you do if you were taking your newly acquired DeLorean out for a spin and suddenly noticed the speedometer hovering at around 85 mph? Wouldn't you push it to 88 mph in the admittedly desperate hope that something magical might happen? White, who happened to have his mom alongside him at the time, told the BBC it all started when he hit the gas to get past some slow traffic on the freeway.

