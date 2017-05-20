Dead: Lexus CT200h
In another installment of "They still make that car?" Lexus has decided to discontinue the CT200h hybrid hatchback after the 2017 model year. This is not a shocking development with cheap gas and buyers flocking to crossovers, but the CT200h was an underrated upscale hatchback.
