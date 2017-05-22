Carlos Tavares stays on track
It's detectable only by a slight edge in his normally measured voice, the same voice he has been using to assure skeptical journalists and investors that his audacious play to buy Opel and Vauxhall, General Motors' perpetually money-losing European operations, is a perfectly logical move for PSA Peugeot Citroen, the French automaker he has run since 2014. Tavares has just finished dicing with about 35 other historic single-seaters at Dijon-Prenois, an undulating 2.4-mile course here in the Burgundy wine country of eastern France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
