Breaking up this auction bound one fa...

Breaking up this auction bound one family Mercedes Benz 300 SL pair would be criminal

4 hrs ago

Soaring collector car prices have pulled no shortage of spectacular machines out of the woodwork in recent years; it can be hard to stand out in an auction catalog packed with worthy seven-figure -- and even eight-figure -- machines. But for its upcoming Pebble Beach auction, Gooding & Company has found something special: a pair of Mercedes-Benz 300 SLs, one Gullwing and one Roadster, that have been in the same family since new.

