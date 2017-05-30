Breaking up this auction bound one family Mercedes Benz 300 SL pair would be criminal
Soaring collector car prices have pulled no shortage of spectacular machines out of the woodwork in recent years; it can be hard to stand out in an auction catalog packed with worthy seven-figure -- and even eight-figure -- machines. But for its upcoming Pebble Beach auction, Gooding & Company has found something special: a pair of Mercedes-Benz 300 SLs, one Gullwing and one Roadster, that have been in the same family since new.
