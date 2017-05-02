BMW's Assault On Mercedes Falters After Sales Plummet 9.3% In April
Year-to-date, the BMW brand is down 1.3 percent in the U.S. on sales of 94,306 vehicles compared to 95,564 sold in the first four months of 2016. "For BMW, tight supply of key models had a strong effect in April" said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America.
