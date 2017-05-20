BMW wins license to export from China

BMW Group has been granted a license by Chinese authorities to export vehicles manufactured by its local joint venture BMW Brilliance, opening up the possibility of China-built BMWs being sold to customers in Europe or the U.S. German premium automakers have steadily expanded production in China at their joint ventures with local companies but plans to export vehicles so far have not been on the agenda, in part because cars from China have a poor reputation for safety and reliability in Western markets.

