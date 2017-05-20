BMW wins license to export from China
BMW Group has been granted a license by Chinese authorities to export vehicles manufactured by its local joint venture BMW Brilliance, opening up the possibility of China-built BMWs being sold to customers in Europe or the U.S. German premium automakers have steadily expanded production in China at their joint ventures with local companies but plans to export vehicles so far have not been on the agenda, in part because cars from China have a poor reputation for safety and reliability in Western markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d...
|12 hr
|Jerry523
|4
|Vocom 88890300 Interface for Volvo Renault UD M...
|14 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|Autel Maxidas DS808 Auto Diangostic Tool Auto U...
|19 hr
|High quality
|2
|Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum
|19 hr
|High quality
|7
|(NEW) Do you know ALLSCANNER VXDIAG A3 better t...
|20 hr
|EMILY
|5
|Free download 03.2017 MB Star SD C4 Xentry: WIN...
|20 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|May 26
|SkoalDipperJoe
|211
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC