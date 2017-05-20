BMW will launch 8 series in upmarket ...

BMW will launch 8 series in upmarket strategy push

15 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

BMW Group said it will launch an 8-series model in 2018, reviving its upmarket coupe line as part of a broader strategic shift to focus on higher-margin sports cars rather than compact vehicles. "The 8-series Coupe will debut next year," CEO Harald Krueger told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting in Munich on Thursday.

