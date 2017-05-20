BMW, Toyota, Honda in U.S. probe over alleged patent violations
The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate its patent laws. The U.S. International Trade Commission listed 25 companies in the probe , including BMW, Honda and Toyota, along with Japanese parts suppliers Aisin Seiki and Denso.
