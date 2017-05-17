BMW says fire incidents with its cars are extremely rare after ABC News investigation
ABC News report more than 40 BMWs have caught fire in the last 5 years; BMW says incidents are 'extremely rare' "Sensationalistic" is how BMW of North America is describing an ABC News report alleging a pattern of parked BMW vehicles spontaneously bursting into flames. The report, which aired last week, said ABC's investigation discovered that more than 40 BMWs have caught fire in the last five years despite being turned off and parked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Wed
|House
|41
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|May 14
|Hillbilly
|311
|Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15)
|May 13
|luzey
|4
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|May 10
|diyobd2
|2
|Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15)
|May 10
|diyobd2
|4
|Autel AutoLink AL619 OBDII CAN ABS And SRS Scan...
|May 9
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15)
|May 8
|Ambachew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC