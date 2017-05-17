BMW says fire incidents with its cars...

BMW says fire incidents with its cars are extremely rare after ABC News investigation

ABC News report more than 40 BMWs have caught fire in the last 5 years; BMW says incidents are 'extremely rare' "Sensationalistic" is how BMW of North America is describing an ABC News report alleging a pattern of parked BMW vehicles spontaneously bursting into flames. The report, which aired last week, said ABC's investigation discovered that more than 40 BMWs have caught fire in the last five years despite being turned off and parked.

