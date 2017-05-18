BMW, Mazda, Toyota, and Subaru Settle $553 Million Civil Suit for Takata Airbags
The automakers have jointly settled a class-action lawsuit demanding owners be compensated while their cars are undergoing repairs. Miami-based law firm Podhurst Orseck announced it filed an agreement with the automakers in federal court on Thursday that covers 15.8 million cars in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Weird Shit Rolls Up At An American Muscle ...
|6 hr
|Spotted Girl
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|15 hr
|rojiva
|312
|Chrysler may be testing a Hellcat 300
|Thu
|Skntired
|1
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|May 17
|House
|41
|Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15)
|May 13
|luzey
|4
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|May 10
|diyobd2
|2
|Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15)
|May 10
|diyobd2
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC