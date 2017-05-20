BMW Killed Off The 6-Series Coupe When No One Was Looking
BMW has confirmed that back in February, it stopped production of the 6-Series Coupe but is continuing to produce the 6-Series Gran Coupe and Convertible models. The carmaker revealed the news to Road and Track but failed to provide a specific reason why the model was silently killed off.
