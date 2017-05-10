BMW 8 Series Coupe Confirmed
After months of speculation , BMW has confirmed it will introduce a new 8 Series coupe in 2018. A design concept previewing the new model will debut at this year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on May 26. BMW boss Harald KrA1 4ger announced the plans at the company's Annual General Meeting today.
