BMW 8 Series Coupe Confirmed

BMW 8 Series Coupe Confirmed

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Motor Trend

After months of speculation , BMW has confirmed it will introduce a new 8 Series coupe in 2018. A design concept previewing the new model will debut at this year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on May 26. BMW boss Harald KrA1 4ger announced the plans at the company's Annual General Meeting today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do? Wed diyobd2 2
Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15) Wed diyobd2 4
Autel AutoLink AL619 OBDII CAN ABS And SRS Scan... Tue car-diagnostic-tool 1
How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15) May 8 Ambachew 4
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) May 8 Ambrosio 20
KESS V2 K-Suite 2.33 Free Download and Installa... May 8 Ambrosio 2
FVDI2 (FVDI II) rolls out in obd2express.co.uk (Jul '16) May 7 diyobd2 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,117 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC