Bear attacks Ford Focus in search of donuts

6 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

The Moose Watch CafA©'s donut delivery car was attacked by a hungry bear over the weekend while the owners were asleep. The Steamboat Springs, Colorado-based company's Ford Focus was found with its rear bumper cover torn away from the rest of the car.

Chicago, IL

