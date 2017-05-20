Automotive notable Preston Henn dead at 86
Autoweek has learned that wayward Florida car collector, racer and Swap Shop founder Preston Henn died Sunday at his beachfront home near Fort Lauderdale. Henn most recently made the news when he sued Ferrari after the company refused to sell him a limited-edition LaFerrari Aperta.
