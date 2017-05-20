Auto lenders unite to fight fraud
Thirteen lenders, representing more than a third of U.S. auto loan originations, shared internal auto lending trends and experiences to combat fraud at a meeting of PointPredictive's Automotive Lending Fraud Consortium last month. Lenders in the consortium agreed to meet quarterly to share the patterns of fraud in their data.
