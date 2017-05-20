Austin Dillon puts the No. 3 Chevrole...

Austin Dillon puts the No. 3 Chevrolet back in NASCAR Victory Lane on fuel-mileage gamble

Armed with a new crew chief and a gas tank that held just enough fuel to get him to the end of 600 miles with less than a second to spare, Austin Dillon won the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series of his career and put the vaunted No. 3 Chevrolet back in Victory Lane for the first time since 2000.

