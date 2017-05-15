Audi And Porsche Recall Almost 300,000 Crossovers For Fire Risk

Volkswagen AG is adding almost 300,000 Porsche and Audi vehicles to a previous recall for a fuel-pump defect that could result in fire, according to the U. The fuel-pump flange on certain Porsche Macan models and Audi Q5 and Q7 SUVs may crack, which may lead to a fuel leak and possibly result in a fire, the auto-safety regulator said in recall advisories posted Saturday to its website. The components were manufactured by Continental AG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.