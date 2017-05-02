At least two killed when Jeep strikes bystanders at Massachusetts auto auction
At least two people were killed at a Massachusetts auto auction Wednesday in what police believe to be an accidental crash. In a statement , Massachusetts State Police confirmed that there were fatalities and "multiple victims" at Lynnway Auto Auction Inc. in Billerica, Mass., about 20 miles northwest of Boston.
