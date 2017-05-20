At Audi plant, labor tensions stir

Audi received more than 165,000 job applications when it started hiring for its first production plant in Mexico, a clear sign of its premium reputation. But seven months after starting production on the Q5 crossover, the 4,000 or so who found a job in the plant are in the middle of a labor fight, holding their union leadership responsible for what they say are less-than-premium wages and benefits.

