At Audi plant, labor tensions stir
Audi received more than 165,000 job applications when it started hiring for its first production plant in Mexico, a clear sign of its premium reputation. But seven months after starting production on the Q5 crossover, the 4,000 or so who found a job in the plant are in the middle of a labor fight, holding their union leadership responsible for what they say are less-than-premium wages and benefits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Sat
|hirad
|40
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Jack flash
|210
|Help with 2002 Honda Odyssey radio code (Oct '07)
|Apr 27
|Foortay
|83
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|Apr 26
|Tom
|19
|Jeep Trailcat Is the 707-hp Hellcat-Powered Wra... (Mar '16)
|Apr 25
|Wheels
|7
|Xhorse the best vvdi2 bmw
|Apr 25
|Ambrosio
|3
|Where to buy VVDI 2, VVDI PROG programmer? (Oct '15)
|Apr 24
|Ambrosio
|5
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Apr 24
|lalaura
|29
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC