Aston Martin will 3D-scan your body for a form-fitting Valkyrie driver's seat
Aston Martin's Formula One-inspired Valkyrie aims to take road-car performance to whole new level, but one of its most high-tech features may be the way it helps drivers get comfortable. That's because Aston plans to take 3D scans of customers' bodies in order to make personalized driver's seats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|V4.5.8 VVDI PROG new add multi-language (free d...
|12 hr
|diyobd2
|1
|Tips to cut plastic emergency keys with Condor ...
|14 hr
|diyobd2
|2
|High Quality MAN VCI Lite V14.01 Professional D...
|15 hr
|dreamer929
|2
|Xhorse Condor mini VS SEC-E9 key cutting machine
|15 hr
|diyobd2
|1
|2017 ZEUS Autoscanner MST-500 Handheld Motorcyc...
|Wed
|uobd2
|1
|BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her...
|Wed
|Jerry523
|2
|vvdi key tool remote support list pdf download ...
|Tue
|diyobd2
|1
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|May 2
|lalaura
|32
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC