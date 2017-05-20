2018 Honda Accord: What to Expect From the New Midsize Sedan
The 2018 Toyota Camry has been radically overhauled, but Honda isn't about to let its chief rival hog the midsize sedan spotlight. We expect the 2018 Honda Accord to be completely redesigned, which should make for an exciting and renewed sales battle-one the Camry has won for 15 consecutive years when counting both retail and fleet sales.
