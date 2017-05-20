2017 Nissan Rogue Sport first drive
The Rogue Sport hits the bullseye for older urban millennials who want something bigger than a Juke, but not quite as big as a Rogue. The price walk is short enough that the sport and luxury trims are well within reach of young families.
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|Ambachew
|4
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|16 hr
|Ambrosio
|20
|KESS V2 K-Suite 2.33 Free Download and Installa...
|16 hr
|Ambrosio
|2
|FVDI2 (FVDI II) rolls out in obd2express.co.uk (Jul '16)
|Sun
|diyobd2
|2
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Dan1303
|181
|How to use IKEYCUTTER CONDOR XC-007 Master Seri... (May '16)
|Sun
|SMH
|3
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|May 2
|lalaura
|32
