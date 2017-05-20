2017 Kia Sportage Ex Awd Verdict: Wearing Blinders
The 2017 Kia Sportage impresses as long as you don't look around much in the compact crossover class. The interior is filled with smart touches and the EX trim offers real value.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 ZEUS Autoscanner MST-500 Handheld Motorcyc...
|8 hr
|uobd2
|1
|BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her...
|8 hr
|Jerry523
|2
|High Quality MAN VCI Lite V14.01 Professional D...
|14 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|vvdi key tool remote support list pdf download ...
|16 hr
|diyobd2
|1
|Carprog clone cannot read 24cxx solution (May '16)
|Mon
|Robertico
|3
|Some Weird Shit Rolls Up At An American Muscle ...
|May 20
|Parden Pard
|2
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|May 19
|rojiva
|312
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|May 2
|lalaura
|32
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC