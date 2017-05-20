2017 Honda Civic Type R Could Start at $34,775
The Honda Civic Type R's starting price may have been leaked in a series of photos posted to enthusiast forum CivicX.com . The photos show Type R models arriving at the docks in Baltimore, Md., and one shot even shows the Monroney sticker and the car's $34,775 total price .
