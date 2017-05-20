2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.8T Verdict
That's a wrap on 22,000 plus miles of commuting, road tripping, and exploring the path less taken in the wagon version of Motor Trend 's 2015 Car of the Year. And yes, you've heard it all before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|Fri
|SkoalDipperJoe
|211
|Two Installation Method on Premium Tech Tool PT...
|Fri
|eobdtool
|1
|V4.5.8 VVDI PROG new add multi-language (free d...
|May 25
|diyobd2
|1
|Tips to cut plastic emergency keys with Condor ...
|May 25
|diyobd2
|2
|High Quality MAN VCI Lite V14.01 Professional D...
|May 24
|dreamer929
|2
|Xhorse Condor mini VS SEC-E9 key cutting machine
|May 24
|diyobd2
|1
|2017 ZEUS Autoscanner MST-500 Handheld Motorcyc...
|May 24
|uobd2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC