Wee Volvo 20-Series Models Are Coming, and Perhaps to the U.S.
In a conversation about product nomenclature and how expensive sneakers jibe with Volvo's model offerings , the Swedish company's U.S. president, Lex Kerssemakers, seemingly let slip that a smaller, 20-series model is on the way. "It's pretty straightforward: The 90 is the biggest, and the 40 is the smallest," Kerssemakers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N...
|Mon
|eobdtool
|1
|Newest VAS 5054A with ODIS 3.0.1 (Feb '16)
|Mon
|eobdtool
|5
|Multi Diag Access J2534 Pass-Thru Car List
|Mon
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|I-2016 ACTIA Multi-diag access J2534 pass-thru ...
|Mon
|Ambrosio
|1
|Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N...
|Sun
|eobdtool
|1
|How to install VAS 5054A ODIS 3.0.3 Windows 7
|Sun
|eobdtool
|2
|5054A ODIS 4.0.0 Installation Guide
|Sun
|eobdtool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC