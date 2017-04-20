VW settles lawsuits with 10 states fo...

VW settles lawsuits with 10 states for $157 million

Volkswagen has agreed to pay 10 different U.S. states a total of $157.45 million to settle civil suits filed against it in the past several months over the sale of diesel cars with emissions-cheating software . The automaker has reached an agreement with Vermont, Connecticut, Maine, Delaware, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Washington and Rhode Island on a number of environmental and consumer protection claims after over a dozen states sued VW individually, apart from the federal agencies that settled with the automaker earlier in 2016.

