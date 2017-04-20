VW settles lawsuits with 10 states for $157 million
Volkswagen has agreed to pay 10 different U.S. states a total of $157.45 million to settle civil suits filed against it in the past several months over the sale of diesel cars with emissions-cheating software . The automaker has reached an agreement with Vermont, Connecticut, Maine, Delaware, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Washington and Rhode Island on a number of environmental and consumer protection claims after over a dozen states sued VW individually, apart from the federal agencies that settled with the automaker earlier in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Pope Francis and Obama may talk about (Sep '15)
|58 min
|Teana Trump
|53
|Where to download Techstream 12.00.127 without ...
|7 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Fgtech Galletto v54 Windows 7 Installation How-...
|11 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|18 hr
|karinoweb
|36
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Comment veri...
|Wed
|klaraustria
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Les moyens d...
|Tue
|klaraustria
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Apr 4
|Kinna766
|306
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC