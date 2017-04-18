VW sentenced to pay $4.3 billion in U...

VW sentenced to pay $4.3 billion in U.S. fines and penalties, cooperate with investigators

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

A federal judge on Friday stuck to the criminal sentence outlined in January to punish Volkswagen AG for illegally importing 590,000 excessively polluting diesel vehicles into the U.S., starting in 2009. An original plea agreement between the automaker and the government called for VW to pay a total of $4.3 billion in fines and penalties and called on VW to continue to fully cooperate with federal and state investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
swapping wheel hubs from a 88 chevy 4th to 92 c... 28 min joe pat 92 1
(NEW) Do you know ALLSCANNER VXDIAG A3 better t... Fri Jerry523 4
How to update VCM2 firmware & Ford IDS software... Apr 20 uobd2 2
Why I choose MB SD C4 MUX+ V2017.03 Xentry+ Len... Apr 19 eobdtool 1
Volvo V70 Airbag Warning after Seat Removal, ho... Apr 19 Ambrosio 1
Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N... Apr 17 eobdtool 1
Newest VAS 5054A with ODIS 3.0.1 (Feb '16) Apr 17 eobdtool 5
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,347 • Total comments across all topics: 280,489,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC