VW sentenced to pay $4.3 billion in U.S. fines and penalties, cooperate with investigators
A federal judge on Friday stuck to the criminal sentence outlined in January to punish Volkswagen AG for illegally importing 590,000 excessively polluting diesel vehicles into the U.S., starting in 2009. An original plea agreement between the automaker and the government called for VW to pay a total of $4.3 billion in fines and penalties and called on VW to continue to fully cooperate with federal and state investigators.
