Volvo enters its 10th decade on a record-breaking high
Volvo expects to set a sales record in 2017, its 90th year of car production, because of high demand for models such as the V90, XC90, S90 and V90 Cross Country. Anders Gustafsson sees Volvo's 90th birthday from the most unique perspective of anyone on the company's executive management team.
