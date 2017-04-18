Volkswagen Group revealed a concept crossover electric vehicle Tuesday at the Shanghai auto show, pledging to begin an onslaught of electric models in 2020 as it reinvents its global lineup. Volkswagen reveals brawny I.D. Crozz electric SUV Volkswagen Group revealed a concept crossover electric vehicle Tuesday at the Shanghai auto show, pledging to begin an onslaught of electric models in 2020 as it reinvents its global lineup.

