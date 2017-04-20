Volkswagen gets 3 years' probation for diesel emissions scandal
Volkswagen is stockpiling recalled and unsellable diesel vehicles in parking lots throughout the countryi, including at an abandoned NFL stadium outside Detroit, the Port of Baltimore and a decommissioned Air Force base in California. After installing illegal software in more than half a million vehicles to dupe U.S. regulators, Volkswagen has agreed to allow an independent monitor to oversee its business activity for the next three years, according to Reuters .
