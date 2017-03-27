Unimog fire engine that served in the French Alps is available in the U.S.
File this under interesting one-off vehicles you could own. A 1987 Mercedes-Benz Unimog Doka U1300L with under 28,000 miles didn't sell in an online auction, according to the listing on Bring A Trailer .
