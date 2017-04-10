UberRush is no more, or at least, it won't be how it used to look
Remember UberRush? Don't worry, you're not alone in saying, "Not really." And now, it looks as though Uber wants to forget about UberRush, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-2016 ACTIA Multi-diag access J2534 pass-thru ...
|10 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N...
|13 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|How to install VAS 5054A ODIS 3.0.3 Windows 7
|13 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|5054A ODIS 4.0.0 Installation Guide
|13 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|MB Star diagnosis SD Connect 4 update to 2015.1... (Dec '15)
|17 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Sat
|scottyboy
|307
|Jeep Trailcat Is the 707-hp Hellcat-Powered Wra... (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Was it
|6
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC