Uber: We Burned $3.8 Billion Last Year But We're Not Fucked We Swear

Uber isn't required to disclose its financials as a privately-held company, but the ride-hailing service dished the goods to Bloomberg Friday, and it reaffirmed what's been known for some time: It's burning serious cash. According to Bloomberg , Uber doubled its gross bookings-the total of fares charged before drivers get paid- to $20 billion last year, with total losses of $3.8 billion on net revenue of $6.5 billion, when accounting for its disastrous business operation in China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.