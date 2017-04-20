Uber: We Burned $3.8 Billion Last Year But We're Not Fucked We Swear
Uber isn't required to disclose its financials as a privately-held company, but the ride-hailing service dished the goods to Bloomberg Friday, and it reaffirmed what's been known for some time: It's burning serious cash. According to Bloomberg , Uber doubled its gross bookings-the total of fares charged before drivers get paid- to $20 billion last year, with total losses of $3.8 billion on net revenue of $6.5 billion, when accounting for its disastrous business operation in China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeep Trailcat Is the 707-hp Hellcat-Powered Wra... (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Was it
|6
|Oriental Toyoda on Life Support -Gasping (Oct '08)
|Fri
|paul
|47
|I Need An Affordable Car That Can Outrun A Torn...
|Fri
|nedobs
|3
|Schwaben tool same as Foxwell NT510
|Fri
|lalaura
|3
|JMD Handy baby V8.2.0 Update Software Free on ...
|Fri
|Ambrosio
|1
|Where to buy VVDI 2, VVDI PROG programmer? (Oct '15)
|Thu
|diyobd2
|4
|SAVED €210.99 with a VXDIAG A3 diagnostic tool!
|Thu
|uobd2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC