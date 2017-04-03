Uber Shoots Back At Google: Our Autonomous Tech Isn't The Same As Yours

Uber admitted in court filings today that its in-house self-driving car technology isn't ready to hit the road, and denied accusations from Waymo, Google's driverless car project, that it's using stolen tech designs. It's a surprise move for the ride-hailing giant, said to be worth close to $70 billion, to admit it's second-best in the race to develop a functional autonomous vehicle.

