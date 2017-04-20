Uber driver arrested for impersonatin...

Uber driver arrested for impersonating an officer, takes Halloween way too seriously

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Uber cannot seem to catch a break. From a toxic corporate culture that the company says it's trying to cleanse -- they're going to need more than some fruit juice -- to its self-driving vehicles facing testing challenges , the ride-sharing, autonomous-car-testing company has plenty of egg on its face already.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Comment veri... 11 hr klaraustria 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Les moyens d... Tue klaraustria 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Tue Kinna766 306
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Effektives Team Mon klaraustria 1
How to: Mercedes-Benz W211 Xenon Retrofit Coding Apr 3 Ambrosio 1
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? Apr 2 agavenwi 5
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Gutes Auto S... Apr 2 klaraustria 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC