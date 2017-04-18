Two Dead And One Injured In Father-Da...

Two Dead And One Injured In Father-Daughter Crash At Targa Florio

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

The Targa Florio road race around Sicily left the international calendar in the 1970s for being too dangerous, but it has made a comeback in recent years as a vintage and a rally event. Today, the race was canceled following a fatal crash between a father-daughter team and a course marshal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(NEW) Do you know ALLSCANNER VXDIAG A3 better t... Fri Jerry523 4
How to update VCM2 firmware & Ford IDS software... Thu uobd2 2
Why I choose MB SD C4 MUX+ V2017.03 Xentry+ Len... Wed eobdtool 1
Volvo V70 Airbag Warning after Seat Removal, ho... Apr 19 Ambrosio 1
Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N... Apr 17 eobdtool 1
Newest VAS 5054A with ODIS 3.0.1 (Feb '16) Apr 17 eobdtool 5
Multi Diag Access J2534 Pass-Thru Car List Apr 17 car-diagnostic-tool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,258 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC