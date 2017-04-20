Tuner Gives Porsche 911 Turbo Carbon Fiber Body, 650 HP
After introducing its nearly complete carbon fiber body replacement for the refreshed Porsche 911 Turbo last year, Russian tuner Topcar is now offering a limited run of three Carbon Edition sports cars that pair this lightweight upgrade with additional improvements. Plenty of aftermarket firms offer body kits that just replace the bumpers and some trim, but Topcar goes far further.
