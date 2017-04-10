Toyota wins hard fought WEC victory at Silverstone

Toyota claimed a narrow victory over Porsche in the opening round of the World Endurance Championship at Silverstone Sunday in a race the team was expected to dominate. Sebastien Buemi , Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima took the victory in the high-downforce Toyota TS050 Hybrid, but they were kept honest by the Porsche 919 Hybrid running in an aerodynamic configuration aimed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.